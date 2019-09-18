Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Linda Darlene Harvey


1947 - 2019
Linda Darlene Harvey Obituary
Linda Darlene Harvey, 72, a lifelong resident of Newport News, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born July 25, 1947 to the late Marshall and Martha Sawyer.

Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Harvey; her daughter, Carey Harvey Lee and her husband, Robert of Newport News; son, Michael Harvey of Newport News; grandchildren, Aaron and Austin Lee, and Landon Caroline Harvey; and sisters, Peggy Lowe, Phyllis Fletcher, and Sandra Drummond.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 18, 2019
