Born Linda Jane Davis on May 27, 1945 met her Savior on May 26, 2019. Survived by her husband Richard Harris, and children Michael Highsmith and Christina Shelor, and niece Chrystina Sheppard.



Linda was recognized for her artistic abilities, unmatched originality, interior design, & expertise in antiques. Linda was distinguished and beautiful but also a modest woman; as a true southern lady should be. Loved by her friends and most anyone who crossed her path. She was steadfast in her unfaltering love for her family, and admired for her knowledge of the Bible and firm faith of Jesus Christ. She helped set the foundation for many new believers and adored sharing the love of God.



Linda's Celebration of Life service will be held Graveside at 2pm on Saturday, June 22 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Family will be receiving friends immediately after at Surf Rider North Cypress Point located in Virginia Beach. Published in Daily Press on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary