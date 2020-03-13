Home

Hockaday Funeral & Cremation Service
507 Hwy 158 West Littleton Rd
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870-0698
(252) 537-6144
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
New Testament Christian Church

Linda Dickens Wheeler

Linda Dickens Wheeler Obituary
Linda Dickens Wheeler joined her heavenly Father on March 10, 2020. Linda was a kind-hearted person. She loved music and was often heard humming or singing. She had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Linda grew up in Weldon and attended Weldon High School. Linda spent several decades working for the Newport News Department of Social Services and retired from the role of fraud investigator ten years ago. Linda enjoyed the services and Bible study classes at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Florence Nethery as well as her brothers Norman (Sylvia) and Sammy (Diane). She is survived by her four daughters: Julie Hough and husband Eric live on Lake Wylie, SC, Natalie English lives in Wilmington, NC, Shantea Connell and husband Rodney live in Halifax, NC, and Trista Wheeler, lives in Halifax, NC. Linda's sister, Susan Clement and husband Judge, live in Enfield, NC. Linda loved her four grandchildren -- Bert, Zackery, Sydney and Rick -- and enjoyed doting on them with hugs and gifts.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at New Testament Christian Church with family visitation to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics of North Carolina, Halifax County Chapter at https://www.firstgiving.com/event/sonc/SOHCSpringGames.

Online condolences may be sent to hockadayfs.com, select "Obituaries"

Arrangements are under the care of Hockaday Funeral and Cremation Service of Roanoke Rapids.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2020
