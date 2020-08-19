1/1
Linda F. Marshall
1952 - 2020
Linda Joyce Fields Marshall, 67, of Gloucester Va., died and went to Heaven on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a sudden and unexpected diagnosis of cancer. She retired from the Hayes, Va. Post Office in 2008 after 30 years of service as a rural route carrier and was a member of the Historical Society in Gloucester, Va.

Linda was the daughter of the late Wyndom and Miza Stalls Fields; sister of Charles Henry Fields; and the widow of the love of her life, Allen Burton "AB" Marshall, Jr.

Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Johnatan Landry; beloved grandson and center of her life, Allen John "AJ" Landry; sister, Carrie Kitchell; brother, Howard Fields; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to her favorite local charity, the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society.

Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
