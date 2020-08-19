Linda Joyce Fields Marshall, 67, of Gloucester Va., died and went to Heaven on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a sudden and unexpected diagnosis of cancer. She retired from the Hayes, Va. Post Office in 2008 after 30 years of service as a rural route carrier and was a member of the Historical Society in Gloucester, Va.



Linda was the daughter of the late Wyndom and Miza Stalls Fields; sister of Charles Henry Fields; and the widow of the love of her life, Allen Burton "AB" Marshall, Jr.



Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Johnatan Landry; beloved grandson and center of her life, Allen John "AJ" Landry; sister, Carrie Kitchell; brother, Howard Fields; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.



Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to her favorite local charity, the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society.



Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



