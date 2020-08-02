Linda Gale Batts, 69, of Gloucester, Virginia, passed away on 31 July 2020, after a long illness. Linda was born in Hinton, West Virginia on 30 September 1950. Linda is survived by her sister Beverley Morris, sons Steve Andresen (Kim), James Andresen (Amy), Daniel Andresen (Champa), Nathan Batts Jr. and six grandchildren: Heather Andresen, Jefferey Andresen, Bradley Batts, Leland Batts, Evelyn Andresen, Carter Andresen, and other family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



