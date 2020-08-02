1/
Linda Gale Batts
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Gale Batts, 69, of Gloucester, Virginia, passed away on 31 July 2020, after a long illness. Linda was born in Hinton, West Virginia on 30 September 1950. Linda is survived by her sister Beverley Morris, sons Steve Andresen (Kim), James Andresen (Amy), Daniel Andresen (Champa), Nathan Batts Jr. and six grandchildren: Heather Andresen, Jefferey Andresen, Bradley Batts, Leland Batts, Evelyn Andresen, Carter Andresen, and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved