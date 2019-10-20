Home

Linda J. Fulghum

Linda J. Fulghum Obituary
Linda Joyce Fields Fulghum, our beautiful mother, left us on October 17, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1941, in Pitt County, NC, and lived most of her life in Newport News. Mom attended Warwick High School, married, and raised three children who loved her fiercely and will miss her for eternity. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a realtor after her children left home, enjoying many successful years as a real estate agent in Newport News and Williamsburg. Her great joys in life were her family, her "bee" friends, British period dramas, authentic southern cooking, sarcasm, good coffee, and getting the last word. The last word will forever be yours, Mom. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Robert G. Fulghum (Carolyn), of Lexington, NC; Michael R. Fulghum, of Charleston, SC; C. Michelle Taylor (Geof), of Raleigh, NC; and her beloved grandchildren, Jackson and Annabelle Taylor, and Grayson Fulghum. A special thank you to her wonderful friends and caregivers at Spring Arbor of Raleigh, her beloved Bees (Texy, Kitty, Shells, PCAT, and Pashie), and the hospice angels who cared for her at Transitions Life Care.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019
