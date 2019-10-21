Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Linda Cash
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kay Cash


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kay Cash Obituary
Linda Kay Cash, 57, died suddenly on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born in Kenley, NC. and was the daughter of the late Dorthy and Thomas Pittman. She had a great love of bowling, dolphins, and the Tenneesee Titans.

She is survived by her sons, Brandon and his wife Grace and Benjamin, brother Rick Pittman, sister Patricia Pittman, and a host of family and friends that will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Cash, Campbell, and Masey Family Cemetery in Roseland, Va. Memorial donations may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now