Linda Kay Cash, 57, died suddenly on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born in Kenley, NC. and was the daughter of the late Dorthy and Thomas Pittman. She had a great love of bowling, dolphins, and the Tenneesee Titans.
She is survived by her sons, Brandon and his wife Grace and Benjamin, brother Rick Pittman, sister Patricia Pittman, and a host of family and friends that will miss her dearly.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Cash, Campbell, and Masey Family Cemetery in Roseland, Va. Memorial donations may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2019