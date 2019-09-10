|
Linda Lee Allred, of Middlesex, age 76 died August 30, 2019 at her daughters home in Gloucester. Linda was an affiliate of the US Post Office in Middlesex County for the past 16 years. She loved going to the beach, gardening and watching hummingbirds. Grandson, John E. Haywood, parents Oscie Benton and Lucy Holyfield Benton, sister Helen Benton Kuebler preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Linda Sue Keeton (Jimmy), Elizabeth Michell Call, Edward Ray Gregory, Jr., nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A service of remembrance will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday September 14, 2019 at Urbanna Baptist Church, Middlesex with a reception to follow. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 10, 2019