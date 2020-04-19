|
Linda Lee (Sloan) Elrod, 74, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2020. A longtime baseball mom, she is now keeping the scorebook and announcing the games for Mr. E. on Heaven's finest baseball diamond. Born on February 23, 1946 in Richmond, VA, Linda grew up in Newport News where she graduated from Warwick High School. Her baseball career began in conjunction with Mr. E's career in 1978. Over the years, she served as assistant coach, scorekeeper, team mom, announcer, board member, and more. Gradually in the years after her first grandchildren were born, she began to spend more of her time caring for and looking after them. More than anything, she loved being at the ball field, watching the games while wearing some of the loudest outfits she could (her eyes just rolled when reading this). Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Lee Sloan; her husband of 48 years, Lonnie Elrod Sr.; and her beloved granddaughter, Courtney Wedding. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Lonnie Elrod Jr. (Shannon) of Yorktown; daughters, Lisa Pellerito of Norfolk, and Lori Nichols (Robbie) of Newport News; grandchildren, Dr. Steve Browning (Nicole), Corina Wedding, Kyle Elrod, Eden Elrod, Trey Sadler, Gavin Nichols, Brielle Nichols, Adalynn Nichols, and Sara Elrod; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Elena Browning; and three cousins, Thomas Amiss, Bob Amiss (Virginia), and Barry Amiss. In lieu of flowers, the family, as we did upon Mr. E's passing, expressions of sympathy may be given either as a monetary donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or as a volunteer in a youth sporting program of your own choosing. Pay it forward! Make a difference in the lives of our community's children!
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020