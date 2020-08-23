Linda Long Williamson, 73, of Yorktown, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, from heart disease, with her loving children by her side. She was born in Richmond, VA on September 18, 1946, and was a longtime resident of York County. She was a graduate of Newport News High School. After graduation, she went to work for C&P Telephone Company where she retired after 30 years of service. After a brief retirement, Linda went on to work with her family at Mike's Place Restaurant where she enjoyed many years with her beloved sister-in-law, Kippe O'Neil, and Aunt, Dot O'Connor. Linda was also employed at the Kingsmill Tennis Club for the past 25 years where she spent many days on the tennis court and met several wonderful friends. Linda also loved fishing, the beach, playing tennis, and watching her grandsons play baseball. For the past four years, Linda was happy to be able to spend most of her days caring for her granddaughter, Henley.Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph F. Long and Doris Spain Long. She is survived by her children Jennifer Hollowell Jones (Michael) and W. Curtis Hollowell (Tamra); and brother, Joseph "Frankie" Long, Jr., (Angie). Linda was affectionately known as "Big Mom" and "Mum Mum" by her grandchildren, Chance and Kasey Jones, and Henley Hollowell, with whom she loved very much. Linda was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m., at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, and will also be available for live streaming. Masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.