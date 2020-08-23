1/1
Linda Long Williamson
1946 - 2020
Linda Long Williamson, 73, of Yorktown, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, from heart disease, with her loving children by her side. She was born in Richmond, VA on September 18, 1946, and was a longtime resident of York County. She was a graduate of Newport News High School. After graduation, she went to work for C&P Telephone Company where she retired after 30 years of service. After a brief retirement, Linda went on to work with her family at Mike's Place Restaurant where she enjoyed many years with her beloved sister-in-law, Kippe O'Neil, and Aunt, Dot O'Connor. Linda was also employed at the Kingsmill Tennis Club for the past 25 years where she spent many days on the tennis court and met several wonderful friends. Linda also loved fishing, the beach, playing tennis, and watching her grandsons play baseball. For the past four years, Linda was happy to be able to spend most of her days caring for her granddaughter, Henley.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph F. Long and Doris Spain Long. She is survived by her children Jennifer Hollowell Jones (Michael) and W. Curtis Hollowell (Tamra); and brother, Joseph "Frankie" Long, Jr., (Angie). Linda was affectionately known as "Big Mom" and "Mum Mum" by her grandchildren, Chance and Kasey Jones, and Henley Hollowell, with whom she loved very much. Linda was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m., at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, and will also be available for live streaming. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
I met Linda 15+ years ago through Curtis. I could see right away how much she loved and adored her children and as time passed, her grandchildren.
We spent a lot of Thanksgivings and Christmases together as well as other special times. I will miss her terribly. I am so very sorry, Curtis and family, for your loss and pray someday you will find peace through your sorrow knowing how much she loved all of you.
Theresa Tucker
Friend
August 22, 2020
Jennifer and Curtis
I am so sorry to hear of your loss
I know your mom was a very special person and will be greatly missed
My thoughts and prayers are with you both
Love
Kelli
Kelli Cutler
Family
August 22, 2020
Sorry to hear of Linda's passing. My heart goes out to her family during this difficult time. May your memories of your time together see you through.
Molly Bachtel
Friend
August 22, 2020
Wendy Hughes
August 22, 2020
My heart aches. I dearly miss my friend and neighbor.
Jonni Aguirre
Friend
