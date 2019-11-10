|
|
Linda Lou (Bell) Townsley, of Yorktown, died peacefully In the arms of her family at Riverside Hospital, in Newport News, VA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 72.
She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA in a large loving family, graduated from Oliver High School and then St. Johns School of Nursing. She then worked as a private practice orthopedics nurse for several years. She later attended Pennsylvania State University to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, using the USAF's Boot Strap program to finish college. Upon graduation in December 1972, she was assigned as an operating room nurse at Maxwell AFB Regional Hospital, Montgomery, AL.
Shortly after that she met USAF Captain Bill Townsley and they were married June 23, 1973. After a long while, they were finally assigned together at McConnell AFB, Wichita, KS where she became the Operating Room Nurse Supervisor. They named their first dog Delta, after the airlines they used to travel back and forth during the first stage of their marriage.
Following her resignation as a USAF Captain, she traveled with her husband and two children to Germany, Louisiana, South Korea, Virginia, Washington, and they finally retired back in Yorktown, Virginia. There, for more than 17 years, she worked as a family practice nurse in Newport News before retiring in 2011.
She is survived by her husband, William, their daughter Rachel (John Toth), their son Steve (Danielle) and their son Miles who she dearly loved.
She leaves with us a legendary collection of her hand-stitched quilts for all occasions, a fantastic Thanksgiving stuffing recipe, a great appreciation of music, and her well-kept home and yard that demanded her never-ending love and attention. She wished to be remembered as someone who was fiercely loyal, adored her family, and encouraged lifelong learning and kindness. She also wanted to be remembered for driving around in her 5-on-the-floor red Mustang with Gilbert and Sullivan music blaring.
Per her wishes, there will be no services, and we think she would love it if you would remember her with a donation to your favorite (non-political) cause.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019