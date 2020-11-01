Linda Louise Parker, of Midlothian VA, and formerly of Hampton VA, died peacefully at home, on October 25, 2020 after a 2 year battle with ALS. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Marvin C. and Ethel Louise Parker; brother Charles (Red) Parker all of Hampton; and sister, Barbara (Bobby) Leadman of Midlothian. She is survived by her brother Ronald "Tom" Parker (Debie); nieces Karen Macri (Chuck); Kathleen Mcrea (Mike); Kristine Hall (Rob); Marnie Leadman; April Parker; Jessica Baughman (Grayson); nephew Scott Leadman, and brother-in-law Roger Leadman, along with numerous grand nieces, nephews and cousins. While living in Hampton, Linda worked many years at Parker Plumbing and later retired from Ukrops Dress Express as a commercial clothing sales associate. Linda was naturally artistic, whether it was fashion illustration, oil painting, or preparing intricate delicacies for the annual Parker family Christmas party which she hosted. She loved old movies, history, read voraciously, and loved Nascar, especially when Denny Hamlin was in the lead!



Always ready to try new things, but never forgetting past, Linda's style, grace and sharp wit will be missed by all who knew her.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 Armistead Ave. Hampton, VA 23669. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Internment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.



Masks are required.



Memorial contributions may be made to: ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22208.,



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.