Linda Muir, our beautiful Mother, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Mom made us laugh every day. She loved nature, animals, and reading, and had a quick wit, always seeking to learn more about the many topics that interested her.
She was born on January 25, 1942, in Michigan, and has lived in Virginia for over 30 years. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Peggy Carraway (Mike), Cathy Carraway (Larry), and Paul Muir (Tracy), 4 grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, 3 sisters-in-law, close friends, and very special companion of 25 years, Robert Turner.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, October 25, from 12:00 - 1:30 PM at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, followed by private interment.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019