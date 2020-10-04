1/
Linda (Boarman) Meyer
Linda Boarman Meyer, 76, widow of Jerry Lee Meyer, died Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Martinsburg, WV, she had been a Hampton resident since 1963 where she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mrs. Meyer is survived by her step-daughter, Donna Lynn Meyer; three sisters, Martha Lee Hogbin, Connie Anne Rupp and Toni Elizabeth Stout; three brothers, her twin brother Lynne Carroll Boarman, Richard Anthony Boarman and Roger William Boarman.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects Monday from 10-1 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. The family does request that masks be worn at the graveside service.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to support Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma research.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
OCT
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
