Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
200 Upland Dr.
Hampton, VA
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton University Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Hampton University Memorial Chapel
Linda Morris Perryman Obituary
Linda Perryman, age 77, passed away peacefully on 11/06/2019. Linda was married to James Perryman until his death. To this union they had two daughters Talya Shirley (Jacob) of Baltimore, MD & Trina Johnson (Abe) of Mooresville, NC. Linda had 5 grandchildren. Public viewing will be held at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home on Thur., 11/14/19 from 12:00PM - 6:00PM. Funeral services will be Fri., 11/15/19 at the Hampton University Memorial Chapel with viewing at 11:00AM & service starting at 11:30AM. Interment will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Repast will be at Ivy Baptist Church, 50 Maple Ave, Newport News VA 23607. Family will assembly at 200 Upland Dr. Hampton VA 23666 at 10:00AM prior to the funeral.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019
