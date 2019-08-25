Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
home of her brother Jay Pruden
Linda Pruden Wilson

Linda Pruden Wilson Obituary
Linda A Wilson died peacefully after a brief illness on August 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John H. Pruden Jr. and Shirley Martin Pruden. She spent the majority of her life in Newport News.

After graduating from Riverside Nursing School, she worked at Mary Immaculate Hospital for over 20 years and then moved to the infusion unit at Riverside. After leaving the hospital setting, she continued her passion of serving and giving to others as a private nurse. It was apparent from a young age when she was a candy-striper that she would devote her life to caring for others in need.

Linda is survived by Brian J. Wilson and the love of her life her three children: Colin A. Wilson, Mary Olivia Wilson, and Chase A. Wilson. She is also survived by her brother Jay Pruden (Kim); sister Mary Lynn Reed (Aaron); and nieces Colby and Casey Reed; Ellen Crist (Phil); Elizabeth Pruden; and uncle Billy Martin.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, August 31, at the home of her brother Jay Pruden, 48 Dillwyn Drive, Newport News.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Nurses Association.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019
