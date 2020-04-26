|
|
Linda Rose Ellis, 68, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the comfort of her own home. Born in Mobile, Alabama, she had been a Peninsula resident since 2001. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the St. Elizabeth Guild. She was an active member of the Women's Club of Newport News and the Newport News Rotary. Linda was the head of the Peninsula Catholic High School Science Department for 15 years prior to her retirement in 2018.
Linda leaves behind a loving family, including her husband of 33 years, James Patrick Ellis; a daughter Hannah Elizabeth Ellis of Santa Barbara, CA; her sister Julie Coburn and brother-in-law Michael Coburn of Grand Bay, AL.
Services will include a private gathering at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Columbarium and a memorial mass will be scheduled/announced when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020