Linda Ryan Slaughter, 67, of Charles City, VA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 4, 2019. Linda graduated from York High School and enjoyed spending time with her family and singing with her sister/mother trio "The Joyful Noise" and the Lebanon Christian Church choir in Yorktown VA.She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Tabitha Ryan; two brothers, Bruce and Gary Ryan. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Claudie Slaughter; her daughter, Angela (Freddy); her sister, Victoria Prevatt (Jack); two grandchildren, Katelyn and Cameron and a special nephew, Michael Prevatt. A celebration of life will be held 2 PM Thursday March 7th at Lebanon Christian Church, Yorktown VA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lebanon Christian Church, 421 Yorktown Rd., Yorktown VA. 23693. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019