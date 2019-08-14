Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum
Hampton, VA
Visitation
Following Services
the home of her great-niece
Linda Sue Christian
Linda Sue Christian, 76, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. As a proud lifelong resident of Poquoson, she was a strong, independent woman who was devoted to her son. She had a great sense of humor and loved to spend time with those she loved.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother Roberta Carmines Faulkner. She is survived by her son Rick Christian, niece Mary Capone (Joe), and great-niece Stephanie Payne (Jeremy). A special thanks to her cousins Debbe Diggs and Joyce Mason for their loving care and support. She also leaves behind many other special family members, close friends, and coworkers. She loved each of you dearly.

There will be a graveside service conducted by Pastor Buddy Chapman to be held Saturday, August 17th, 11:00 AM, at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hampton. The family will receive friends and family at the home of her great-niece immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to a in her memory. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com. Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson, is in charge.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019
