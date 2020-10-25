1/1
Linda T. Pletnick
1949 - 2020
Linda Turner Pletnick passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was the daughter of Thomas and Tillie (Guthrie) Turner, born August 16, 1949 in Lynchburg, VA. She graduated from E. C. Glass High School, Lynchburg in 1967 and from Lynchburg College in January 1972.

She married the love of her life, Vincent L. Pletnick on September 2, 1972 in Snidow Chapel on the campus of Lynchburg College. She retired after 46 years as a Social Worker from the City of Newport News, VA. She loved golf, the beach, gardening, music and all sports, especially her favorites-the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Orioles.

She is survived by her husband Vincent L. Pletnick; her sister, Susan Irwin (Dave); two brothers, Thomas and Bill Turner and beloved nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

Because of the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In her memory, expressions of sympathy may be made through donations to the American Cancer Society, c/o of Katie Dutton, P.O. Box 218, Cobbs Creek, VA 23035 the Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad, 94 Cricket Hill Drive, Hudgins, VA 23076 or to Hands Across Mathews, P.O. Box 1303, Mathews, VA 23109 or the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
