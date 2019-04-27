Linda Hope Wright Fish, 62, of Booth Boulevard, Buckingham died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Ralph Richard Fish. Born in Hampton, Va., on August 20, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Emma Sue Frazier and Randolph Wright, Sr. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Buckingham County. She especially loved working in children's ministries. In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Kevin Fish and wife, Denise of Poquoson, Va., Karen Bryans and husband, Christopher of Kansas City, Mo., and Kimberly Fish of Surry, Va.; six grandchildren, Shawn Stamm, Miranda Jackson, Travis Jackson, Garrett Fish, Kathryn Bryans, and Allison Bryans; a sister, Kathryn "Kathy" Hunter of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family.She was preceded in death by two brothers, Randolph Wright, Jr. and David Stephen Wright.A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, Robinson Funeral Home by Dr. David Jendrey. Burial will follow in Kedron Baptist Church, Gladys. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the , 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com Published in Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary