Linn T. Scott

Linn T. Scott Obituary
Linn T. Scott, 71, of Hampton, VA, came to the end of an eight year journey with Alzheimer's on 29 January, 2020, when she passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short battle with pneumonia. Born in Charlottesville, VA, her family spent time in Covesville, VA; Hartford, CT; Clearwater, FL; New Orleans, LA; Grosse Point, MI; and finally settled in Largo, FL. She attended boarding school at Emma Willard in Troy, NY, and got her bachelor's degree from Lake Erie College in Painesville, OH. In May of 1971, just prior to graduation, she got married and began a Navy adventure that started in St. Simons Island, GA, and went on to Virginia Beach VA; Pensacola, FL; Corpus Christi, TX; Patuxent River, MD; Jacksonville, FL; Greenwood, Nova Scotia; back to Virginia Beach, VA; Brunswick, ME; and finally to Hampton, VA, for good in 1991. Her greatest ambition in life was to be a mother and a grandmother, both of which she fulfilled. Linn was an avid reader, knitter, stained glass artist, bridge player, shopper and stay-at-home mom. She was friendly and personable and the most caring, giving person in the world. Her laugh and smile were contagious and she always brought joy and fun to any occasion. She adored animals and later in life worked as a receptionist in a veterinary office and always had multiple dogs and cats at home. Linn is survived by her husband R. Peter Scott, Capt, USN-Ret, of Hampton, VA; son Alexander of Phoenix, AZ; son Ashley and wife Amy and their children Halsey and Lily of Henrico, VA; daughter Mandy of Berkeley, CA; brother David Tucker and wife Nelie of Greenbrook, NJ, and their six children and eleven grandchildren; and sister Connie Karal of Brookfield, VT. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Elite Elder Care in Newport News, VA, for their love and devotion over the past four years, there could not have been a better or more caring place for her to be. Linn will be sorely missed each and every day. The family is planning a celebration of life in the springtime with details to follow. Donations in her name to any Alzheimer's organization would be most appropriate.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020
