Linnie Walden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
West Point, Va. – Linnie Walden, 74, passed away on Tuesday May, 26, 2020. Linnie was a native of South Carolina and a peninsula resident since 1988. She was a manager with Burger King and retired after 20 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping. Linnie was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan. And was such a giving person. she was all of our best friend.

She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Jenks of Wet Point and Rebecca Scarborough (Michael) of Seaford and Thomas Walden of York County; 15 grandchildren, Amanda, Wayne, Katie, Christopher, Olivia, Samantha, Cheyanne, Austin, Joshua, Lindsay, Jason, William, Jacob, Jake, and McKenzie along with 3 great grandchildren, Raelynn, Jasper and Dalton.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved