West Point, Va. – Linnie Walden, 74, passed away on Tuesday May, 26, 2020. Linnie was a native of South Carolina and a peninsula resident since 1988. She was a manager with Burger King and retired after 20 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping. Linnie was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan. And was such a giving person. she was all of our best friend.



She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Jenks of Wet Point and Rebecca Scarborough (Michael) of Seaford and Thomas Walden of York County; 15 grandchildren, Amanda, Wayne, Katie, Christopher, Olivia, Samantha, Cheyanne, Austin, Joshua, Lindsay, Jason, William, Jacob, Jake, and McKenzie along with 3 great grandchildren, Raelynn, Jasper and Dalton.



A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store