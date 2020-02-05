Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
LINTON B. ROBESON Obituary
Linton Burnett Robeson, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He spent most of his life on the Peninsula where he retired as a draftsman from the City of Hampton. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Linton was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lorene "Lori" Faye Robeson. He is survived by his children, Lawrence Webb of Newport News, and Theresia Robeson of Yorktown; and a sister, Lane Spratley of Newport News.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Keith McMinn. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020
