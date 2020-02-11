|
|
Linwood Arnold McCullers "Arnie",75, peacefully passed away at home in Mechanicsville, Virginia with his wife and daughter on February 3, 2020.
He was proceeded in death by his brother, David McCullers, mother, Margaret Mangum McCullers, father James Linwood McCullers, and his first wife, Lynda Jones McCullers.
He is survived and deeply loved by his wife Sarah Nicholson McCullers (Sally), sons Jonathan Arnold and Keith Allen McCullers, and daughter, Deanna M Stanton, and by marriage his daughters, Laura Riley Shaia, Mary Jesse Bynum (Molly), and his son, Patrick Ross Bynum III, his daughters-in-laws Michelle C McCullers, Cori C McCullers, and Elizabeth H McCullers. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren , Chris, Aaron. Marcus, Kevin, Sibly, Kyler, Andy and Jay and six grandchildren by marriage, Allison, Adam, Nicholas, Patch, Asher, Noah, and a grand-dog, Milo.
Arnie was a brilliant, kind, generous, highly respected man who made a difference in his family's, co-workers', and friends' lives. He graduated from Durham High in 1962, Duke University with an MS in Engineering in 1966, and a second MS in Engineering from Southern Methodist University when he moved to Fort Worth, Texas while working for General Dynamics as an Aerospace Engineer from 1967 to 1973. He moved to Newport News, Virginia in 1973 and began a very distinguished 38-year career as a subcontractor for NASA at Langley Air Force Base. He took the Aerodynamics and Weights codes, put them together, and wrote a software program called FLOPS (Flight Optimization System).
He received the: 2007 NASA Honor Award and The Exceptional Public Service Award: L Arnold McCullers for the creation and ongoing improvement of the Flight Optimization System Software code. FLOPS is still being taught and used all over the world. It is now being used to test 2025 airplane designs that will be more environment friendly and cost effective.
While he was at NASA, he played in the LaRC basketball league or at home with his 3 children; like most things "He was a fierce competitor!" He loved playing golf, as well, and was always ready for a golf trip with his friends. He enjoyed the quiet moments of fishing in the reservoir behind his house. He remarried in 2010, retired in 2011, and discovered he loved retirement, his yard, computer games, cards, sudoku, puzzling, his neighbors, and long walks with Milo.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: americancancerfund.org/donations/sympathy-message/
Or heart.org and click on "Donate Now" (send e-mail to: [email protected]).
