C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Newport News, VA
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Newport News, VA
Linwood D. Cosby


1950 - 2019
Linwood D. Cosby Obituary
Linwood Darnell Cosby entered into eternal rest on Saturday October 5th 2019 surrounded by his loving family members after a courageous battle with cancer.

Linwood was born on January 27th 1950 to the late Major Douglas Cosby and Hattie Mae Johnson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Hails-Cosby, daughter, Kelli Cosby, sisters, Laura Marshall, Ida Crisman and brother Thomas (Hopper) Cosby. A lifelong resident of Newport News, Linwood graduated as a Huntington High School Viking class of 1968. While attending Huntington High School, Linwood was a well-rounded athlete who excelled in various athletic programs such as: Football, Basketball and Baseball in which he earned recognition as All State and All American.

Linwood served his country via the United States Navy in 1974 where he was honored with the National Defense Service Medal and received an Honorable Discharge. He then matriculated into his career with CSX Corporation from 1974 to until his retirement where he worked as a Breakman.

Linwood was one that continued his competitive spirit in his later years which included his love for bowling and playing cards with his special "brother hood of friends". These gatherings brought him much joy and laughter accompanied by great stories both past and present.

After the passing of his father, Linwood took the torch and became the Family's Jokester and Storyteller. He was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone when needed.

During his illness Linwood continued to express his faith in the Lord! And he said, "When God is ready to take me home, I will be wearing my Gold Uniform and when my number is called, I will be ready to go in and play".

Left to cherish his memories are: Daughter Shelli Gillis (Mark), Hampton, Virginia, a brother Major "Jimbo" Cosby, Jr, Hampton, Virginia, sister, Brenda Morton (Alvis), White Plains, Maryland , and special friend Jackie McCarthy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, and other loving family and friends.

A service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday October 11th 2019 12 Noon at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Newport News, Virginia officiated by Rev. Dr. Dwight Riddick, Sr.

A public viewing will be on Thursday October 10th from 12 Noon-5PM at C. C. Carter Funeral Home. Prior to the service, there will be a viewing from 10 AM-12 Noon at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Newport News, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019
