Linwood Joseph Anderson, 65, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019. Linwood was a native and lifelong resident of York County. He graduated from York High School in 1972. He attended Thomas Nelson Community College to learn CNC programming for his job as a machinist. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 2009. He was a member of Lafayette Gun Club, loved to fish and was an avid pool player. He was preceded in death by both of his parents James and Patricia Anderson. He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 26 years Judy Anderson, his children Allen Smith, Kirsten Balog and Sven Andersen all of Yorktown, three sisters Valerie Doster of Yorktown, Charissa Verheul (Frank) of Delaware, Kathleen Halvorsen (Paul) of Florida, three grandchildren Alyssa, Trevin, and Charlotte and lifelong friend Bill Armstrong.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the .A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. The family will receive friends after the service. Published in Daily Press on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary