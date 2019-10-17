Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linwood Savedge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linwood Lee Savedge


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linwood Lee Savedge Obituary
Linwood Lee "Junior" Savedge, 88, died on October 15, 2019. He was born January 5, 1931 and was a lifelong resident of Newport News, Virginia. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. He is survived by his sister, Marie S. Trogdon and niece, Joyce Street (Jay). He loved the Lord and his church. He found great joy in music and his church choir. His childlike love and faith touched the lives of many.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Ronan. Interment will be in St. Luke's Memorial Park in Smithfield.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now