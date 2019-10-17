|
Linwood Lee "Junior" Savedge, 88, died on October 15, 2019. He was born January 5, 1931 and was a lifelong resident of Newport News, Virginia. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. He is survived by his sister, Marie S. Trogdon and niece, Joyce Street (Jay). He loved the Lord and his church. He found great joy in music and his church choir. His childlike love and faith touched the lives of many.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Ronan. Interment will be in St. Luke's Memorial Park in Smithfield.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019