1/1
Linwood Rudolph Wright
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linwood Rudolph Wright, born August 22, 1939, left this world on July 8, 2020. He was the son of Willie Edwin Wright, Sr. and Sallie Rene Myrick Wright. He was a well known, successful businessman on the Peninsula for over 55 years. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Angelcia Carol Wright; two sons, William Wright (Debbie), Richard Wright (Patricia), and a predeceased son, Michael David Wright; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willie Edwin Wright, Jr. (Gaye) of Yorktown, Va, and Jackie Thomas Wright (Debbie) of Yorktown, Va; and sister, Marie Harvey Havner, (Kenny) of Yorktown, Va. He was a beloved husband, father, Papa and friend but is now with our Heavenly Father. Due to the virus a memorial service may be planned at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved