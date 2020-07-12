Linwood Rudolph Wright, born August 22, 1939, left this world on July 8, 2020. He was the son of Willie Edwin Wright, Sr. and Sallie Rene Myrick Wright. He was a well known, successful businessman on the Peninsula for over 55 years. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Angelcia Carol Wright; two sons, William Wright (Debbie), Richard Wright (Patricia), and a predeceased son, Michael David Wright; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willie Edwin Wright, Jr. (Gaye) of Yorktown, Va, and Jackie Thomas Wright (Debbie) of Yorktown, Va; and sister, Marie Harvey Havner, (Kenny) of Yorktown, Va. He was a beloved husband, father, Papa and friend but is now with our Heavenly Father. Due to the virus a memorial service may be planned at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence with the family.