Linwood Sanford
Linwood Sanford, 62, was called to eternal rest on May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Christine Sanford.

He'll be deeply missed by his brothers, Earl L. Sanford, Arthur Sanford, James (Darlene) Sanford (Darlene); his sisters Patricia Y. Thomas, Juanita Pettaway, Carolyn Sanford, Tabitha (David) Person, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He graduated from Newport News Public Schools, later working with the City of Newport News for several years until enlisting into the U.S. Army.

Funeral services are private and entrusted to Altmeyer Funeral Home – Riverside Chapel.

Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Rest In Peace, Gone to soon.
Effie Rodgers
Acquaintance
