Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Gail Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Gail Jones Obituary
Lisa Gail Jones, 54, passed away on March 20, 2019 with angels by her side. Lisa went to heaven to be in the arms of our Mom and other loved ones. She touched many lives with her sweet personality. She will be truly missed by her loving family, her co-workers at Versability and friends at Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Scout Troop. We will celebrate Lisa's life at 3:00 p.m. at Warwick Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lisa's memory to Versability Resources or Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Scout Troop BSA, Post 140. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now