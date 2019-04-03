|
Lisa Gail Jones, 54, passed away on March 20, 2019 with angels by her side. Lisa went to heaven to be in the arms of our Mom and other loved ones. She touched many lives with her sweet personality. She will be truly missed by her loving family, her co-workers at Versability and friends at Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Scout Troop. We will celebrate Lisa's life at 3:00 p.m. at Warwick Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lisa's memory to Versability Resources or Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Scout Troop BSA, Post 140. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019