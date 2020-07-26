Lisa Lynn Gannon Davenport age 57, of Gloucester Point, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020, after a short illness. Lisa was a probation officer for District 5 Probation and Parole. She loved her work, had great concern for her clients, and always hoped to positively impact their lives. She was eager to learn and took every opportunity to train and grow in her job. Her Associate's Degree was from Rappahannock Community College and her BS from ODU. Lisa loved life, her family, her church family, and her heavenly father. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Gloucester Ward. One of Lisa's greatest joys was traveling, and she particularly enjoyed her recent trip to Italy and an earlier trip to Alaska. Lisa had a great sense of humor and enjoyed poking at her mom, dad, and best friend, Mary. She was a very bright light in her parent's home, and her presence will be sorely missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Wayne Gannon, stepsister, Teresa Valfre, stepbrother Jared Grow, companion-best friend, and love of her life David Schlickelman. Lisa is survived by her mother, Gail Grow, step-father, Richard Grow, brother, Vance Gannon, stepbrother, Calvin Grow, and wife Lynn, nieces, Niki Gannon Hartzell, Annie Linton, Laura Roque, nephews, Scott, Matthew, Tyler, and Jacob Grow, two great-nieces Kaylee and Karlee, as well as her best friend who lives in Texas Mary Brown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Lisa, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store