Lisa Kay Gross


1959 - 2019
Lisa Kay Gross Obituary
Lisa Kay Gross, 59, of Newport News, Va. transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Friday, June 28, 2019. Lisa was born on December 10, 1959, in Newport News. She taught pre-school for the NASA-Langley Day Care for 13 years and was a nursery worker for 27 years at Temple Baptist Church. The last 8 ½ years before her fight with cancer, she worked as an executive administrative assistant for NCPS.

She was preceded in death by her father, Martin J. Gross, Jr. Her survivors include her mother, Loretta Sue Hollis Gross; her brother, James M. Gross (Gigi); her sister, Julie L. Owsley (Scott); three nephews and one niece, Gregory Owsley (Lindsay), John Gross (Emily), Susan Owsley, Michael Gross; and one great-nephew, Cade Gross.

A private Celebration for the family will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church Missions 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019
