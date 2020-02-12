Home

Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions - Hampton
2609 Cunningham Drive
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Lisa Jones
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions - Hampton
2609 Cunningham Drive
Hampton, VA 23666
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions - Hampton
2609 Cunningham Drive
Hampton, VA 23666
Lisa Rosette Jones Obituary
Lisa Rosette Jones, 67, passed away on February 5, 2020. A native of Hampton, she is survived by her lifelong partner Darryl Robertson; children: Carl Jones, Corey Jones, Fallon Alexis Jefferson, and Crystal Jones; seven siblings, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton. Immediately following at 2:00 PM, Lisa's life will be remembered and celebrated. To read the full obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020
