Lisa Rosette Jones, 67, passed away on February 5, 2020. A native of Hampton, she is survived by her lifelong partner Darryl Robertson; children: Carl Jones, Corey Jones, Fallon Alexis Jefferson, and Crystal Jones; seven siblings, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton. Immediately following at 2:00 PM, Lisa's life will be remembered and celebrated. To read the full obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020