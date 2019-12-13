|
|
Mrs. Lizzie (Liz) W. Stamps passed away on December 3, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1928 in Caswell County, North Carolina to the late Walker and Cleadie Wade. She is survived by her son James Larry Stamps, daughter Ruth Yvonne Porter, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church Denbigh, 3628 Campbell Road, Newport News, VA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m one hour prior to the service at the church. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 13, 2019