Jeffress Funeral Home
2000 North Main Street
South Boston, VA 24592
(434) 572-2046
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Black Creek Baptist Church
6289 McClellan Road
Mechanicsville, VA
Lloyd A. Hamlin


1946 - 2019
Lloyd A. Hamlin Obituary
Lloyd Aubrey Hamlin of Henrico, VA entered eternal rest Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 73. Lloyd was born in Surry County, VA on August 7, 1946 to the late John and Grace B. Hamlin. He was married to Veroncia "Ronnie" Hamlin and faithfully attended The Father's House Church of Mechanicsville, VA. Lloyd is survived by his children Michael Hamlin, Sharnise Jackson(Joe), Jan Medley(Eric), and Patrell Hamlett, one sister, Hermione Hamlin of Philadelphia, PA, grandchildren, two brothers- in-law, sister-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Black Creek Baptist Church located at 6289 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Interment will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Tucker Family Cemetery at 1231 Logan Road, Java, VA. Funeral arrangements by Jeffress Funeral Home, 2000 N. Main Street, South Boston, Virginia 24592.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 3, 2019
