Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Lloyd Adeolphus Wilson Obituary
Lloyd Adeolphus Wilson also known as "Buster" passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Sentara Rehab Facility. He was born July 17, 1932 in Newport News, Virginia to Junius and Inez Wilson. Lloyd is survived by his two daughters, Ruth Wilson of St. Croix, U. S. Virgin Islands and Portia Wilson Johnson of Newport News, Virginia; granddaughter, Keona Johnson of Newport News, Virginia; great grandson Ahvyon Boothe of Newport News, Virginia; three sisters, Margret Chever of Hartford, Connecticut, Edith McIntyne (Arthur McIntyne) of Hampton, Virginia and Clarissa Whitaker of Hampton Virginia; special companion Brenda Baker of Hampton, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon, 1601 – 27th Street, Newport News, Virginia, 23607. Viewing will be Thursday at 11:00 am – 6:00 pm. In addition, the service will be video streamed at cookebros.com on March 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2020
