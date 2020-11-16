On November 12, 2020, Lloyd Dilworth "Smitty" Smith 82, died of natural causes at his home in Hampton, VA. Smitty was born on August 18, 1938 in Hampton to Burtrice Lloyd and Eric Dilworth Smith. He was a graduate of Hampton High School class of 1957 and then served four years in the Navy, followed by becoming a Navy reservist. Along with his family, he owned Wythe Cleaners in Hampton and Village Cleaners in Newport News. Smitty was an avid fisherman, with a vast knowledge of the Chesapeake Bay and became an icon for his ability to find and catch fish. His other passion was trains, and he went to the Amtrak station everyday to visit with friends and watch the trains.



Smitty is survived by his children, Karen V Brock and Michelle Smith- Nolker; his special friend Vondell; grandchildren Ray Cupp, III and Sarah J Smith-Nolker; and great grandchildren Samantha and Brendan Cupp.



The family will receive friends from 5 -6:30 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 16, 2020.