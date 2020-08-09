Lloyd Edward "Bubba" Jarvis entered into eternal rest at home, surrounded by his family on August 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 28, 1949, to Viola and the late Edwood Jarvis, in Warwick County. He was proceeded in death by a sister, Princess Jarvis-Myers. Lloyd leaves to fond memories with his loving and devoted fiancée, Jacqueline McDonald; son, Darryl Jarvis; daughter, Deborah Gatling; mother, Viola Jarvis; siblings, Betty (Larry), Jerry (Debra), Foster, and Dametria (Arnold); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Jarvis may be viewed on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in New Beech Grove Baptist Church. A private funeral service will be live-streamed beginning at 11:00 a.m. whitingsfuneralhome.com