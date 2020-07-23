Lodean C. Smith, 94, of Hampton, Virginia, peacefully enteredn into eternal rest on July 18, 2020 at his home, with his wife and daughter at his side. He was born January 8, 1926 in Elizabeth City County, VA, to the late Neolus (Jones) and John Willie Smith. He was the sixth of 14 children.



"Deanie," as he was known to friends and family, attended schools in the cities of Hampton and Newport News, VA. In 1945 he was drafted out of his senior year at Huntington High School to serve in the United States Army during WWII. After his term of service was completed, he pursued a career in the U. S. Coast Guard, retiring as a Master Chief after 21 years of service. Lodean continued to serve his country as a civil servant for 18 years, working to repair lighthouses up and down the east coast. After retiring for a final time, Lodean enjoyed gardening, watching movies from the comfort of his easy chair, playing with the family dogs, and lending his handyman skills to those who needed them. He will be remembered as a supportive and doting husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.



Lodean is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Nellie Smith; five sons and one daughter, Henry (Rochelle,deceased) of Cape May, NJ, Frederick of Omaha, NE, Charles (Angela) of Covington, GA, Michele (Anthony) of Williamsburg, VA, David (Marcela) of Los Angeles, CA, and Lawrence (Alicia) of Hopkinsville, KY; 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd Smith; two sisters, Vivian White and Velma Knox; a host of nieces and nephews; five sisters-in-law, Betty of Denver, CO, Lessie (Arthur, deceased) of Los Angeles, Tina of Cape May, NJ, Anna of New York, NY and Queenie (Allen) of Philadelphia, PA; and friends.



A viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



