Logan Scott Koontz, 16, of Yorktown, passed away October 26th, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Michelle Koontz; brother, Lance Michael Koontz; grandparents, Brent and Mary Koontz, and Dee and Michael Black; great-grandmother, Carol R. Parker-Valparaiso; uncles, Michael Black, Ben Koontz, and Matthew Black; aunts, Amanda Black, Katie Koontz, and Kathy Black; and his cousins, Brody, Kyle, Madlyn, Mikey, and Mason.
Logan was a sophomore at Tabb High School. He excelled as a Varsity Football Player, an All State Track Outdoor Runner in the 800, 4x800, 4x400, a Nationally Ranked 800 Runner who ran in the 2019 Freshman Outdoor National Championship, and a 2019 State Champion for boys track. A Tabb High School Basketball player, Logan was part of the JROTC program. He played football for Hampton 300, Grafton Tabb Youth Football and played lacrosse for the Titans. Logan was a dedicated L.E.A.D. sports athlete. He was also a part of the Key Club, Y-Street, Unified Tigers, Relay for Life, FBLA, Tiger Friends and a legacy to Pi Kappa Phi. He swam for the Tabb Tiger Sharks, Marl Bank Mudtoads, and Coventry Sailfish. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church and a Young Life. Logan wanted to become a Florida Gator, a JAG Officer or a Navy Seal.
Logan loved to take vacations: his love for cruising was his passion. He loved his family, friends and teammates and always wanted to be the best at everything he put his mind to. Logan loved life to the fullest and loved his mom, dad, and baby Lance the most that any child could ever love his family. Logan will not be forgotten. LL#12 LK12. We love you to the end zone and back. We love you to the moon and back. He had many coaches, family, teammates, teachers, and community supporters who loved him dearly. Logan's last words to everyone were always "Love Ya!"
A public visitation will be held Saturday, November 2nd from 5-7:00pm, at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, where a service will begin at 7pm. A graveside service will take place Sunday, November 3rd, at Hampton Memorial Gardens, with the procession meeting at Tabb High School at 10:00am to arrive at the gravesite by 11am. As Logan would want a huge celebration, everyone is welcome to attend. Please wear your sports jerseys, club shirts, black, orange, or white shirts, and please bring Tigers, footballs, basketballs, flowers, and track gear.
Memorial contributions in Logan's name may be made to the Tabb High School Athletics Booster Club. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019