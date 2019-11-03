|
Lois Coleman Murphy Bowman, 93, died October 25, 2019. A Newport News native, born February 13, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Charles Abner Coleman and Lillie Robertson Coleman. She was a graduate of Newport News High School and Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia. She grew up in the First Baptist Church and later became a member of the North Riverside Baptist Church. She played golf at the James River Country Club and celebrated birthdays with the "Birthday Girls," a golf group. She lived at The Chesapeake Retirement Community of Newport News since 2002. Early in 1950 she was hostess on a talk show called "Peninsula Personalities" shown on WVEC-TV 13, featuring men and women with outstanding interesting careers and/or activities. Active in many community organizations, she was a member of the Warwick Garden Club, Peninsula Fine Arts Center and Guild, the Mariners' Museum and the Junior League of Hampton Roads. Her predominant civic interest was The Virginia Living Museum. She served as an officer on the advisory board in the planning phase and held various offices, including president, as the museum expanded and grew into the present distinguished facility. She was honored for serving twenty-six years on the Board of Trustees. Later, she was elected to the Board of Advisors.
Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. James William Murphy. Survivors include her husband, Twyman Elmore Bowman; two daughters and a son: Marilyn Murphy Anspach of Newport News, Janice Murphy Lorenz and her husband Dr. Patrick Lorenz of Washington, DC and James Dyckman Murphy and his wife, Christion of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren: Adam Brown (Kate), Marianne Brooks (Robert), and Keith Brown of Newport News and Robert Coleman Murphy and William James Murphy of Alpharetta; a nephew, Dr. Stephen Coleman (Angie) of Phoenix, AZ, and their sons, Chris and Danny; a niece, Susan Coleman of Richmond; and several great-grandchildren, step-grand nieces, and nephews.
There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Chesapeake, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, Va. 23606, to The Chesapeake Benevolent Fund, or to a . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019