Newport News - Lois Hayes Berryman, age 99, passed into glory on June 22, 2020. Born in Gates County, NC on November 24, 1920 to the late James Edward Hayes and Emily Parker Hayes, Lois graduated third in her class at Gates County High School, where she was a star basketball player. After high school Lois worked at NN Shipyard and then owned a beauty salon. After marrying in 1955, Lois was a real estate agent and pillar of First United Methodist Church for 65 years, as well as an active member of United Methodist Women, Bithynia Sunday School Class, and Circle 6. She was a skilled bridge player, attaining the prestigious rank of Silver Master, and was a superb culinary artist, baking and decorating several incredible cakes every year. She excelled at everything she did and was truly a unique and outstanding mother, grandmother, mother in law, aunt, cousin, and friend, and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by husband Wesley Turner Berryman, Jr., brothers Horace, Upton, John, Lloyd, Paul, and James E. Hayes, and sisters Edith Rountree and Ruth Eure. She is survived by daughter Janis Berryman Bradfield, son in law Philip Loyd Bradfield, Esquire, grandson Graham Berryman Bradfield, granddaughter Emily Parker Bradfield, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, from 6:00 pm through 7:30 pm. A family graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park, and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date at Newport News First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are in care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.



