Lois Lucas
Lois E. Lucas, 68, of Yorktown, VA passed away on June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Rice and dearest sister, Marilyn Gordon. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Lois graduated from Thornton High School. She was a resident of Virginia for the past 30 years, where she spent most of her career as a Telecommunications Specialist at Jefferson Lab. Lois loved music, animals (especially elephants and dogs) and found joy in training dogs. She is survived by her favorite K9, Walter, a female Great Dane. She is preceded in death by a host of "fur-babies" including Sally, Betsy, Max, Ben, Harry, Alice, Penelope and Rover.

A very special thank you to the nurses and staff at The Gardens of Warwick Forest for their care and compassion. As Lois would say, you were "AWESOME"! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to York Veterinary Hospital in Yorktown, VA.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
