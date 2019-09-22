Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
New Hope Pentecostal Church
80 Groome Road
Newport News, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Parkhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Oleta Parkhurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Oleta Parkhurst Obituary
Lois Parkhurst, born 6/17/1938 in Clarksburg, WV to Robert W. And Maybelle V. (McClain) Hamilton. She died 9/15/2019 at 81, after a long illness. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Harold W. Parkhurst Jr. and her five children, Carolyn A. Vick, of Newport News, VA. Harold W. Parkhurst lll of Claremont, NH. Gail M. Cobb and husband James, of Williamsburg, VA. Tracy D. McGuire of Fort Collins, CO, and Paul S. Parkhurst and wife Cheri, of Sunapee, NH. She had 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, her brother Wayne S. Hamilton, of IN. Proceeded by her parents and siblings, James A.R., Steven E., Martha E. and Cora A.

Lois was a gift from God, filled with the Holy Spirit and a heart of gold. She was Past Matron OES of Woodstock, VT, taught Sunday school and served our Lord. She loved rocking babies, thrift shops and going for Sunday rides after church then stopping for lunch at Donutz On-A-Stick. Memorial service will be held at New Hope Pentecostal Church 80 Groome Road. Newport News, VA on Sept.23rd at 6:00
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.