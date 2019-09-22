|
Lois Parkhurst, born 6/17/1938 in Clarksburg, WV to Robert W. And Maybelle V. (McClain) Hamilton. She died 9/15/2019 at 81, after a long illness. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Harold W. Parkhurst Jr. and her five children, Carolyn A. Vick, of Newport News, VA. Harold W. Parkhurst lll of Claremont, NH. Gail M. Cobb and husband James, of Williamsburg, VA. Tracy D. McGuire of Fort Collins, CO, and Paul S. Parkhurst and wife Cheri, of Sunapee, NH. She had 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, her brother Wayne S. Hamilton, of IN. Proceeded by her parents and siblings, James A.R., Steven E., Martha E. and Cora A.
Lois was a gift from God, filled with the Holy Spirit and a heart of gold. She was Past Matron OES of Woodstock, VT, taught Sunday school and served our Lord. She loved rocking babies, thrift shops and going for Sunday rides after church then stopping for lunch at Donutz On-A-Stick. Memorial service will be held at New Hope Pentecostal Church 80 Groome Road. Newport News, VA on Sept.23rd at 6:00
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019