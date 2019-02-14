Lois Rita "Sue" Henninger, 91, most recently of Shushan, NY, went over the rainbow bridge on February 7, 2019. Lois was born and raised in Washington, D.C. She spent the early years of her career as a teacher in Washington, D.C. public schools. Throughout her journeys from Fairbanks, AK to Columbus, OH and Hampton, VA she was often known as 'The Pet Lady'. After settling in Hampton, Lois co-founded the Animal Aid Society, a no-kill animal shelter over 50 years ago and continued volunteering there much of her adult life. She served as Humane Officer for Hampton and York County and was a trusted voice for many seeking pet advice, especially during her radio program on WNOR FM. Lois was also "Granma" to all her customers at Nick's Super Market and Farm Fresh Supermarket for over 25 years where her smile and sass brightened everyone's day. She retired from Farm Fresh at age 83. Lois is preceded in death by her mother, Alice G Blincoe of Burke, VA, her son-in-law Laurence E. "Larry" Davis of Hampton, VA and her granddaughter Miriam Katherine "Katie" Erhardt of Cambridge, NY. She is survived by her son Michael (May) Erhardt of Cambridge, NY, her daughter Deborah Davis of Mayflower, AR; grandsons Christopher Erhardt of Killington, VT, Ty Erhardt of Cambridge, NY, Jeremy (Amanda) Davis of New York, NY; granddaughters Mikki Erhardt of Petersburgh, NY and Jamie (Sam) Onderdonk of Ballston, NY; as well as many friends and her beloved animals. We will always carry fond memories and a searing recollection of her sharp "Granma's eye" look with us. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 or at www.animalaidsociety.org. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary