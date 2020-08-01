Lois Ruth Belvin King, age 98, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home in Hayes. A native of Mathews County, Lois graduated from New Point High School. She was a homemaker and later worked for many years as the office manager in Binn's Fashion Shop, Williamsburg, where she thoroughly enjoyed her fellow employees, clientele, the local area and made many friends. She was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church and, in later years, often attended Gloucester Point Baptist Church; an active member of the Eastern Star enjoyed traveling in Europe, North Africa, Israel, and many parts of the U.S. She had a good sense of humor, was an excellent cook, avid reader, and loved animals as well as children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Roy King, two sons, Robert Wayne King and Joseph Roy King, Jr. Lois is survived by her daughter Jennings Sharon Heywood; sister Carrie Ann Poe; granddaughter Stephanie Booker (Roane); great-granddaughters, Morgan and Andrea Booker; nieces Connie Shelton (Preston), Cynthia H. Bradley and Brenda B Hudgins (William). A graveside funeral service conducted by Pastor Richard Whiteheart will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Please visit www.hoggfh.com
