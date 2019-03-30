|
Mrs. Lois Imajean Silmon, age 87 of Yorktown, Virginia, went to be with her Heavenly Father, in the comfort of her own home, during the early morning hours of March 22, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at her church home, Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830 25th St, Newport News, VA. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be sent to her church organization, The Edith Bland Circle (Attn: Scholarship Fund).
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2019