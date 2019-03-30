Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Silmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Silmon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Silmon Obituary
Mrs. Lois Imajean Silmon, age 87 of Yorktown, Virginia, went to be with her Heavenly Father, in the comfort of her own home, during the early morning hours of March 22, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at her church home, Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830 25th St, Newport News, VA. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be sent to her church organization, The Edith Bland Circle (Attn: Scholarship Fund).
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.