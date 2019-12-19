|
|
Lola A. (Sargent) Nappier, 82, of Newport News passed away peacefully on Dec 13, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Hampton, but lived in Boston, MA for over 30 years before returning to VA.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Beverly Reeves of Newport News; grandsons, Kevin Reeves of Newport News, Evan Reeves (Crystal) and great granddaughter Jade all of Michigan; brother, Maurice Westbrook of Hampton; sister Virginia Westbrook and Linda Shird both of Hampton; a special cousin Delores Bivins and niece Taneha Gilchrist and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m Saturday, December 21, at Colossians Baptist Church, 856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd, Newport News.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E..Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019