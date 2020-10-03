1/1
Lola F. Bryant
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Lola Bryant, 79, of Galax, passed Sept 29th after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Billie (Bobbie) Bryant; daughter Tami Pollard (Sam) of Hampton, VA; sisters Charlotte Pollard (Frank) and Pat DeBlasio (Jim); 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Born March 7, 1941 in Elk Creek VA, she earned a banking degree and worked for over 40 years at Crestar Bank and Old Point National Bank in Hampton, where she lived for many years before retiring to the Baywood area of Galax. She remained active in retirement, volunteering at the Blue Ridge Music Center, HoustonFest, and as treasurer at First Baptist Church, Independence.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Glen and Martha Sexton Mays, and brother Robert Gene.

A graveside service will be Tuesday October 6, 11:00 o'clock at Parklawn Cemetery in Hampton VA

Published in Daily Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
OCT
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parklawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 2, 2020
Sam, you and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Jay Rice
October 1, 2020
Lola
We met through mutual friends, The Walker clan. You accepted Will and I into your home and we became instant friends. Your friendly smile, the twinkle of your eyes, your kind words will always be remembered.

One of my best memories was when we had parked a few days in your driveway and you shared your quilts with me. So many beautiful patterns, piles of material and pages of ideas. I so hoped to have one of those for our home. We started to talk about it but it was time for you to go. We even talked of my making my own. When I see a quilt I always think of you.

You will be missed as we travel through Galax, when I play my RedHead Express “Billy”, when I start my quilt of family treasures, when I see a mischievous cat, when I try organizing for an event, when Houston Fest comes around, you will be missed when I least expect it because those were the times you were there with advice, a helping hand, a kind word, a smile....

I am so glad I had the pleasure of knowing you.
Kathy and Will
Friend
October 1, 2020
Oh Lola my dear friend! I am going to miss you terribly. My talks with you & Cheddar will be missed also! R.I.P. my friend until we meet again♥♥♥♥
Sue Astrop
Friend
October 1, 2020
Billie and Family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Lola was a very special lady and I always enjoyed talking to her. I pray all of your wonderful memories of her will bring you comfort.
Judy Quesenberry
Tuck Clinic
October 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Lola was a lovely person filled with happiness and a great joy for life. She will always hold a special place in my heart. May God be with you all during this time of sorrow. Hold onto the great memories of Lola and the many laughs you have shared.

Warmly,
Denise Fitzgerald
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Billie, I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your sweet wife Lola. I always enjoyed seeing & talking to you both about the Lord in Walmart. Our prayers are with you & your family during this difficult time.
Melissa Hamm
Friend
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. She was a joy to be around. Loved to wait in her and Billie at Walmart. May God wrap his arms around the family in the days ahead
Lorene Anderson
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
Her kind soul and sweet smile will be missed by so many. Prayers for the family may wrap yourself in her love with a beautiful quilt for warmth as your broken heart heals.
Vickie Boyd
Friend
September 30, 2020
Charlotte and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about your sister. Prayers of peace and comfort to you.
Ruth Hall
Friend
