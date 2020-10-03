Lola Bryant, 79, of Galax, passed Sept 29th after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Billie (Bobbie) Bryant; daughter Tami Pollard (Sam) of Hampton, VA; sisters Charlotte Pollard (Frank) and Pat DeBlasio (Jim); 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Born March 7, 1941 in Elk Creek VA, she earned a banking degree and worked for over 40 years at Crestar Bank and Old Point National Bank in Hampton, where she lived for many years before retiring to the Baywood area of Galax. She remained active in retirement, volunteering at the Blue Ridge Music Center, HoustonFest, and as treasurer at First Baptist Church, Independence.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Glen and Martha Sexton Mays, and brother Robert Gene.
A graveside service will be Tuesday October 6, 11:00 o'clock at Parklawn Cemetery in Hampton VA
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.